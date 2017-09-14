We’ve all got a favourite chocolate bar. Some of us can’t be parted from our Crunchies, for others, life isn’t worth living if a Snickers isn’t to hand. Sure, some odd bods enjoy Yorkies or Picnics. Others require a KitKat Chunky to get them through the day.
But for Ed Miliband, MP for Doncaster North, nothing will do but chocolate buttons.
The former Labour leader has triggered something of a Twitter storm on the matter. It kicked off when Miliband fan account The Miliverse tweeted a mocked-up image of Ed clinging to a Freddo:
Loading article content
Meanwhile, in the other timeline, Prime Minister Miliband promises to freeze the price of Freddos. #InternationalChocolateDay pic.twitter.com/UWNrPH3LKh
— The Miliverse (@TheMiliverse) September 13, 2017
Miliband quickly responded:
Sorry but I prefer Buttons. https://t.co/6LxyWeIHvE
— Ed Miliband (@Ed_Miliband) September 13, 2017
Outrage ensued:
This is the sort of tyranny the county was lucky to escape..
— Joe Oliver (@joe_oliver) September 13, 2017
This is why you lost Ed
— S🐼mmy ✌️ (@samstyles147) September 13, 2017
I voted for you Ed. To find out you'd let the spiralling price of Freddos continue is frankly disheartening.
— Bobby Davos (@DavosBobby) September 13, 2017
Buttons and freddos. A coalition of chaos
— David Peterson (@D_J_Peterson) September 13, 2017
— isra 🇧🇩 (@mintyblews) September 13, 2017
This guy prefers Buttons to Freddos. WHAT DO YOU MEAN
— Helena (@Helenarth) September 13, 2017
Others though, were fully onboard with the buttons love…
As I was a year or so ago… I'm standing with Ed! Buttons by far superior!
— Shaun Dooley (@shaundooley) September 14, 2017
I actually adore you this is the best thing
— Megara ☀️🌈 (@MegEveDay1) September 13, 2017
While some felt the need to clarify whether Ed was talking about giant buttons or the normal sized ones…
Depends on the type of buttons Ed – large ones, yes…. small ones no. Freddos – unbelievable.
— Nevan Joyce (@Nevanjoyce) September 13, 2017
In the end, Miliband returned to the fray with some very wise and comforting words…
It's time to unite lovers of Buttons and Freddos. There can be justice for both.
— Ed Miliband (@Ed_Miliband) September 13, 2017
Comments
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.