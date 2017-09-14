A Fife chippy has been named the best in Scotland for the second year in a row in the run up to the ‘Oscars’ of the fish and chip industry.
Cromars Classic Fish & Chips in St Andrews took top place as the National Fish & Chip Awards gear up to crown the best in the UK in a glitzy London ceremony.
Following the latest round of judging, ten businesses from across the UK have been shortlisted for the Fish and Chip Shop of the Year Award - the top category of 15.
Cromars will now ‘fry’ the flag for Scotland as the ten shops compete in a final judging stage - to be held in London in January 2018 - with hopes to be labelled the nation’s number one shop.
Staff at the chippy described the news as “fantastic,” adding: “We are all delighted and couldn’t wait to share the news.
“Well done to all our wonderful and very hard working employees.
“We now look forward to the final in London in January.”
Entrants are judged on every element of running a successful fish and chip business; from the product itself to how the business responds to wider industry issues like responsible and sustainable sourcing of key ingredients.
By the time final ceremony comes around, finalists will have gone through a comprehensive seven-month judging process.
Head to fishandchipawards.com to see the full list of the top ten chippies in the UK.
