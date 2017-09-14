Andy Murray's love of playing in front of a Scottish crowd meant there was no way he would miss his sold-out charity match with Roger Federer despite his ongoing recovery from injury, his mother has said.

The three-time grand slam champion announced last week that he is likely to miss the rest of the tennis season with a hip injury and is aiming for a return in Australia in January.

His second annual charity event, Andy Murray Live, is being held at the SSE Hydro in Glasgow on November 7 and the 30-year-old has said he is looking forward to taking part.

Tennis legend Federer has agreed to make his first trip to Scotland to take part in an exhibition match at the event, which will also involve Jamie and Judy Murray.

Speaking as she coached youngsters in Glasgow, Ms Murray said: "This a huge thing obviously for Andy but it's a huge thing for the whole family because we're all involved in our different ways.

"We want to grow the game up here on the back of their success and we don't have any major tennis events up here unless we're given a home Davis Cup tie, so last year the event was created for the first time to bring world class tennis to Scotland and make it an annual thing.

"For the boys it's that opportunity to play in front of your home crowd in your home country and you can never underestimate how much that means to them.

"You could see that with the Davis Cup ties that came to Glasgow, it's a massive thing to be playing in front of your own people."

While Andy take time away from the court, his brother collected his fifth grand slam doubles title at the US Open.

Ms Murray was delighted that Jamie was able to visit Dunblane this week to celebrate with family.

She said: "It was lovely for him to be able to come home and I put up the congratulations banners outside the house - and inside the house - so it was lovely.

"They're both as driven as ever, they love what they do and always have. I think that's a throwback to falling in love with the game as little kids.

"I don't see any reason why that should change."

There was further good news for the family recently with the planning approval for the Park of Keir tennis development near Dunblane, which Ms Murray has pushed to build on Andy and Jamie's success.

The coach hopes they will still be at the top of the game when the new centre opens.

She added: "It's huge leverage to have world class players from your own country and the last ten years have been a golden time for tennis in Scotland and we haven't, in my opinion, capitalised on it at all so I'm hoping that the boys will still be playing when this gets up and running.

"But regardless of whether they are or not they will obviously be a big part of it and they are every bit as keen as me to make sure that we have a legacy and give back to the sport beyond their playing days."

Ms Murray is teaming up with Jamie at the November charity event to take on Andy and a competition winner.

Entrants have until September 18 to upload a tennis skills video to social media accounts of event sponsor SSE for the chance to join the family in a match.