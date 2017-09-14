THE Bank of England has signalled it may hike interest rates in the "coming months" to cool surging inflation as economic growth shows signs of picking up.

Members of the Bank's nine-strong Monetary Policy Committee voted 7-2 to keep interest rates on hold at 0.25%, as widely expected.

But the Bank gave its strongest signal yet that a rate hike is on the horizon as it said all policymakers believed "some withdrawal of monetary stimulus was likely to be appropriate over the coming months".

