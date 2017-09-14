A TOTAL of 40 women who are finishing a career break are to be offered “returnship” placements in the financial sector.
The scheme will give 40 experienced professional women the opportunity to build their confidence and update their skills with the aim of helping them get back into skilled employment.
Prudential and TSB have already committed to the initiative, which will offer returners a three-month paid placement with an employer, with a possibility of ongoing employment at the end of the programme.
Loading article content
Women Returners Ltd have been awarded £48,500 of Scottish Government funding for the Returners to Financial Services Scotland Programme. The placements will start in early 2018.
Hazel Little, coaching and programme manager at Women Returners, said: “Following an extended career break, it can be very intimidating trying to get back into work.
“Many women who are highly skilled, well-qualified and with considerable business experience struggle to find the right opportunities.
“Returnships give women the opportunity to make a positive contribution to an organisation while updating their skills and being supported with coaching and mentoring."
“These placements give both returnees and businesses the opportunity to test whether it’s the right move in a low-risk, supportive environment.”
She urged women who have completed their career breaks and want to return to work to think about applying, and also called on financial organisations to consider the programme.
Comments
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?