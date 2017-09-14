POLICE are hunting a cyclist whose bike struck an 11-year-old schoolgirl before he pushed her to the ground and then attacked her two friends.
The man, who is thought to be aged between 50 and 60, was riding in Boblingen Way, near the Warout sports stadium in Glenrothes, when he encountered the three girls.
He initially passed them with the bike struck one of the girls.
The cyclist then dismounted and shouted at the 11-year0old before pushing her and causing her to stumble.
Two of the girls, both15, have then intervened and one has been struck to the neck area and kicked, causing her to fall. The other girl was pushed, causing her to stumble.
The cyclist has then got back on his bike and was last seen cycling towards the underpass away from Warout Stadium following the incident at around 4pm on Tuesday.
The suspect is white with a large nose, muscular shoulders and arms, and a round stomach.
He was wearing a red/black cycle helmet, a light blue waterproof jacket, dark blue/black waterproof trousers and travelling on a red mountain bike.
Sgt Chris Mutter of Glenrothes Police Station said: "Thankfully, the girls were uninjured however this was a frightening experience for them and we're continuing with our enquiries in the local area.
"As part of this, we're asking anyone who may have seen the cyclist in the area around this time or anyone who may recognise his description to get in touch as soon as possible."
Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101.
