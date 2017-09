This is the 18th century country property in South Lanarkshire that has been revived with a £1 million makeover by the pair behind the five-star Blythswood Square Hotel in Glasgow.

Hans Rissmann and Peter Taylor have today unveiled the Strathaven Hotel as they set out to build the distinctively Scottish hospitality group, The Rissco Collection.

Acquired by its new owners in January, the hotel is set in three acres of grounds with the refurbishment programme nearing its end.

