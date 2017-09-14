It seems the most harmless sort of fun, carrying your own child down a playground slide in your lap.
Until now, that is...
A US study has found that more than 350,000 youngsters under the age of six were hurt on slides between 2002 and 2015, with fractures caused by youngsters carrying their children
Toddlers aged one and two had the highest casualty rate, and the most common type of injury was a fracture usually involving the lower leg.
Adults carrying children were largely to blame for the injuries, said the scientists.
Study leader Dr Charles Jennissen, from the University of Iowa, said: "Many parents and caregivers go down a slide with a young child on their lap without giving it a second thought.
"And in most cases I have seen, the parents had no idea that doing so could possibly give their child such a significant injury. They often say they would never have done it had they known."
Fractures commonly occurred when a child sitting on an adult's lap got a foot caught on the edge or bottom of the slide. The limb twists, bends backwards and breaks.
Because of the greater weight, the force generated by the forward momentum of an adult with a child reaches a point where bones can easily be broken.
A small child sliding alone is unlikely to suffer severe injury even if his or her foot catches, said the researchers who presented their findings at the American Academy of Pediatrics National Conference in Chicago.
