A TEENAGER has appeared in court charged with causing the death of a 14-year-old girl by driving dangerously on a country road.
Owen Petrie, 18, was allegedly driving the Vauxhall Corsa when Neringa Narusyte, a pupil at Buckie High School, died while travelling as a passenger in the vehicle on the B9016 Keith to Buckie road in Moray.
Paramedics were called to the scene of the collision on October 26 last year but the young girl died. Three other teenage girls were taken to hospital following the crash.
Mr Petrie, of Moray, has also been charged with causing serious injury by dangerous driving.
He appeared in private on petition at Elgin Sheriff Court yesterday.
Petrie, whose address was given only as Moray, made no plea during his court appearance. He was committed for further examination and granted bail.
No dates have yet been set for future court appearances.
