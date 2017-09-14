MOVES to slash CCTV monitoring staff covering hundreds of train stations across Scotland has been described as "criminally negligent" as the axe prompts terrorism fears and strike action.

Some 22 of the specialist staff who monitor a host of CCTV screens from thousands of cameras guarding all aspects of rail safety across Scotland's stations and rail track are threatened with redundancy at the security operation nerve centre in Paisley and Dunfermline.

The move has been described as "crazy" by some union officials concerned about last month's terror threat to railways as Al-Qaeda urged its supporters to derail train carriages.

Securing thousands of miles of track in the UK was “practically impossible” and attacks would cause “great damage and destruction”, the terrorist group said in an article in the group's magazine Inspire.

ScotRail said talks between staff and unions were were "ongoing" and indicated that the move came as a result of a move to bring in a new system which would do away with the need to check the status of each camera every day.

And Transport Minister Humza Yousaf while saying it was an "operational matter for ScotRail" added: "We would urge all parties concerned to continue discussions to bring this matter to quick resolution for the benefit of all concerned and for passengers."

Staff of both the rail union RMT and transport union TSSA have voted for strike action over the move by ScotRail,which is run by Netherlands-based Abellio.

Union officials believe the move affects one in three of all staff in Paisley and Dunfermline, but that includes non-dedicated CCTV monitoring staff.

Geoff Martin of RMT, whose members voted by more than nine to one for strike action said: "From our point of view it is criminally negligent on behalf of ScotRail.

"We believe they are critical in the current climate. We just think it seriously compromises the safety and security regime at the stations. If you take them out the equation, who is going to be looking at the images from those cameras. Who is doing the monitoring."

RMT general secretary Mick Cash said in response to the strike vote said: “It is shocking that at a time of unprecedented terror threats across the nation that ScotRail have decided to jeopardise the safety of the general public through these CCTV job cuts.

“These security posts are crucial to providing a safe and secure railway network and RMT will not sit back while ScotRail gamble with the safety of both staff and passengers."

RMT is now considering what action to take saying the have made "strenuous efforts" to resolve the dispute through the negotiating machinery but have "drawn a blank at every stage".

Mr Cash added:"The union’s executive will now consider the next steps and we remain available for talks.”

The Paisley control room opened in 1996, and initially covered movements at virtually every railway station but the operation has since expanded its reach across the country.

TSSA ScotRail members meanwhile voted two to one in favour of strike action if the company presses ahead with plans to axe the "security-critical" CCTV monitor positions.

Officials are particularly concerned about the move against the background of the planned break up of the British Transport Police to merge with Police Scotland.

TSSA general secretary Manuel Cortes who called on Transport Minister Humza Yousaf to intervene ten days ago said: "This is a resounding vote for industrial action and an overwhelming indictment staff of ScotRail by it's own security staff for playing fast and loose with passenger safety. It's also a warning to passengers and public that they are not currently safe in ScotRail's hands.

"CCTV staff are dedicated rail safety specialists.. They are the eyes who keep watch over all aspects of security. It beggars belief that ScotRail want to take this number of frontline security staff out...

"Our members are rightly concerned that their bosses are playing Russian roulette with safety. We operate at a time when the whole UK rail network has become a frontline in the heightened national security threat and, here in Scotland, the government's decision to break-up British Transport Police(BTP) will place an extra security burden onto ScotRail to step-up the security gap."

Scottish Labour’s transport spokesman Neil Bibby MSP said:“Members of two rail unions have now voted for industrial action. The workforce is warning that plans for job losses and restructuring will make it harder for them to keep passengers safe.

“It is time for ScotRail and the Scottish Government to listen and address those concerns.

“The British Transport Police faces being dismantled in Scotland, there is a heightened risk of terrorism and, according to independent surveys, fewer passengers say they feel safe when travelling.

“The Scottish Government and ScotRail need to convince passengers and staff that public safety remains paramount – to demonstrate this they should immediately address the concerns of ScotRail’s CCTV operators.”

ScotRail will not discuss who will be left to carry out the CCTV monitoring after the 22 staff go, but indicated the cuts were the result of bringing in a new monitoring system.

"Being more efficient does, of course, have an impact on staffing numbers," said a spokesman.

"We are going to manage this process in the same way that all businesses do – we will offer up voluntary severance packages and we will re-deploy posts. Nobody will leave the business if they don’t want to."

A ScotRail Alliance spokesman added: We continue to discuss this issue with our staff and the unions in order to reach agreement on a way forward. Talks are currently ongoing.”

Funding for the multi-million CCTV project came from a variety of sources, including First ScotRail, Strathclyde Partnership for Transport, Transport Scotland and local authorities.

Ten years ago each operator was keeping an eye on 20 screens at the same time.

The operation of the centre was structured so supervisors can cover for staff if they need a break from monitoring for whatever reason.

And if two screens within a bank of 20 require attention then the "next-door" operator can step in and help out.