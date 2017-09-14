A man has appeared in court after a nine-month-old baby was found with serious injuries at a house in West Dunbartonshire.

The baby girl was taken to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital at around 4.20am on Saturday after the alleged incident in Clydebank.

HeraldScotland:

Loading article content

(Photo credit: Google maps)

William Robertson, of Clydebank, was charged with assault to cause severe injury and danger of life.

The 20-year-old made no plea and was remanded in custody.

He is expected to appear again on September 21.

As previously reported in The Evening Times, police were called to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital where the 9-month-old had been admitted.