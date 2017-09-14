Political tension in Spain mounted as Catalonia’s president launched the “yes” campaign in a regional independence referendum that has been suspended by the courts.

Catalan President Carles Puigdemont and other supporters of secession gathered at an arena in Tarragona, 62 miles south of Barcelona, to address thousands of people at the official campaign kick-off.

“Hello Republic” was one of the slogans unveiled at the rally. There is no official “no” campaign for the October 1 referendum, as most of the regional and national opposition are refusing to participate in the vote.

Catalan President Carles Puigdemont delivers a speech during an event promoting the start of the campaigning for the ballot in Tarragona (Emilio Morenatti/AP)

Spain’s central government insists the referendum is illegal and the Constitutional Court has suspended it pending a formal decision by judges.

Police have orders to prevent preparations for the ballot, and Spain’s top prosecutor has said that anybody collaborating in its organisation would also be legally liable.

The threats have so far had a limited effect beyond making regional authorities take lengths to try to sidestep the legal obstacles.

Independence flag ahead of an event promoting the start of the campaigning for the ballot in Tarragona (Emilio Morenatti/AP)">A woman holds an Estelada or Independence flag ahead of an event promoting the start of the campaigning for the ballot in Tarragona (Emilio Morenatti/AP)

To shield Barcelona’s civil servants from possible prosecution, Mayor Ada Colau refused to make municipal premises available as polling places. Mr Colau announced on Thursday that voting stations would instead open in facilities owned by the regional government.

The arrangement provided a big boost for backers of Catalonia’s independence because one-fifth of the region’s voters are registered in Barcelona. A solid turnout is considered key for the vote’s legitimacy, although there is no minimum required for the results to be valid.

More than 700 mayors in the north-eastern region are already under investigation for abetting the vote.

A woman holds an unofficial ballot paper next to an Estelada or Independence flag (Emilio Morenatti/AP)

The defiance by Catalan separatists — and the pressure put on them by the government in Madrid — has escalated since the regional parliament paved the way for the October 1 referendum last week.

In the latest move, the number two in the regional government, Vice President Oriol Junqueras, said Catalonia would stop providing weekly spending reports to Madrid. The central government ordered the reports in July to scrutinise that public funds were not being used on the illegal vote.

A judge also shut down the referendum’s official website late on Wednesday — but minutes later the content had been replicated through servers overseas.

Catalan President Carles Puigdemont told a broadcaster the national government in Madrid has created a “climate of hostility and paranoia” (Emilio Morenatti/AP)

Mr Puigdemont told broadcaster TV3 on Thursday the national government in Madrid has created a “climate of hostility and paranoia” around the planned ballot.

But Spain’s Deputy Prime Minister Soraya Saenz de Santamaria said no dialogue is possible with the Catalan authorities until they back down from their plans for a vote.

The Spanish government’s top representative in Catalonia warned Mr Puigdemont that he may be committing a crime with the two-week campaign for independence.

Enric Millo did not say whether police would intervene to stop Mr Puigdemont speaking.

Most Catalans support a vote on whether the prosperous region’s future lies within or outside of Spain, but polls show that a referendum approved by the central government is preferred over a vote Madrid opposes.

Citizens also are divided over the independence issue. According to a June survey by the Catalan government’s own polling agency, 41% supported independence while 49% were for staying in Spain.

Outside of Catalonia, most Spaniards reject the idea.