FOR nearly half a century it has been a theatre of dreams for thousands of athletes and the scene of some of Scotland’s greatest sporting triumphs.

But now the finishing line is in sight for the venerable Meadowbank stadium, with an announcement that it will shut its doors for the final time in December.

The Edinburgh athletics venue, which was built for the 1970 Commonwealth Games, has been crumbling for a number of years yet 6,000 people still signed a petition to keep it open when closure was mooted ten years ago.

But soon the starting gun will be fired on its demolition as it makes way for a new, smaller, more modern facility, and housing.

Councillor Ian Campbell, Vice Convener of Culture and Communities for the City of Edinburgh Council, said the decision was the end of an era, adding: “The old Meadowbank has been at the heart of sport in Edinburgh for almost half a century.

"We now need this new-look venue to greatly support physical activity in Edinburgh for at least the next 50 years to come, while catering for the city’s ever demanding housing needs.”

Through the years the track and fields of Meadowbank have been witness to many moment of sporting excellence.

It was here that the great Liz McColgan made her championship debut, winning the 10,000m at the 1986 Commonwealth Games, Scotland's only gold.

Her victory launched a stellar career which included retaining that title four years later, the World crown, and numerous world bests on the road.

She said the decision was "not right", adding: "[It's] really sad. Was such a special place for me as a 12-year-old running east district champ to Commonwealth Games gold medalist

"I really can't understand why they would want to demolish and build flats. I suppose sign of the times we live in.

"Athletics Scotland deserves more."

A cold day in July in 1990 saw a young Texan called Michael Johnson explode onto the world stage and annihilate all competition in the 200 metres, marking first professional international victory in a career which would see him go on to take both the Olympic gold and world record.

Meadowbank also saw Scots Ian Stewart and Ian McCafferty memorably win gold and silver in the 5000m at the 1970 Commonwealth Games, ahead of Olympic champion Kip Keino.

It was then the third fastest time ever, and 47 years on, McCafferty's time is still the Scottish native record.

Their feats came after that of 10,000m runner Lachie Stewart, whose triumph against Australian Ron Clarke remains one of Scotland's proudest sporting moments.

Boxed in behind Clarke, who set 17 world records in his career, and British Champion Dick Taylor, Stewart was third until the final 100 metres when he suddenly turned on his afterburners and left the others in his wake to take the gold.

Now 74, he said that there was a special atmosphere at Meadowbank which any new facility would struggle to match.

He said: "There was a real buzz to the place and anyone who ran there would say the same thing. You got a lot from being there.

“The crowd was close to the track and had a great view all the way round. In the 1970 final I couldn’t hear them when I came down the last 100 metres because I was concentrating so hard.

“But I certainly did when I did the lap of honour. Everybody go to their feet and you would have sworn that it was only Scots in the crowd that day.”

The Shettleston Harrier, who now lives in Bonhill, West Lanarkshire, said that he had hoped the old stadium could be saved, given the level of public support.

He said: “I will be sad to see Meadowbank go. In its day it was a top class stadium, and it was built for the 1970 Commonwealth Games and was very widely used after that.

“When I gave up running on a competitive basis, my son took up running and we would go through there together.

“All the different rooms were being used for different sports. Even then there was talk of shutting it down, and found myself thinking ‘why would you close it down when it is so busy?’”

The final day for Meadowbank will dawn on December 17, with the new site due to open in Easter 2020.

Fittingly, a final Fireworks Concert is to be held, taking place on on 5 November

The news follows the closure of the Meadowbank Velodrome earlier this month, and will see the centre decommissioned before on-site inspections take place through the winter and works begin in 2018.