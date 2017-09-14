A SCOTTISH far-right group is set to be banned by the Government.

As revealed by The Herald earlier this year, ‘Scottish Dawn’ was established shortly after another group, ‘National Action’, was classified as a terrorist organisation by the Home Secretary.

Now the Scottish group could meet the same fate, following a clampdown on far right groups after the murder of Labour MP Jo Cox by the Scots-born extremist Thomas Mair.

The move which is believed to be under consideration by civil servants would see anyone proved to have joined Scottish Dawn face prosecution.

The neo-Nazi group's first public appearance was at a demonstration about housing for refugees in Alloa in March.

Members waved bright yellow flags displaying a black symbol known as the “tree of life”, which was also used in Nazi propaganda.

But since then, investigators have been closely studying the group’s activities. One police source has claimed that some members have already stopped waving the Scottish Dawn from flag at public events for fear it might attract the attention of the security services.

Scottish Dawn’s website invokes a Nazi philosophy by using the slogan “blood and soil”, which implies that ethnicity is based solely on blood descent.

The rallying cry was chanted by white nationalists during the violent protests in Charlottesville, Virginia, last month.

The move against them by the Government was uncovered by a team from ITV News. Investigators believe National Action has followed what could be called ‘the al-Muhajiroun model’.

Once Anjem Choudary’s network was classified as a terror group in 2004, some of its members simply dropped the group’s name to dodge the restrictions placed on it.

Choudary frustrated authorities for years, flouting the ban by rebranding his group. He was jailed last year.

The Home Office refused to comment on whether they are considering proscribing Scottish Dawn.