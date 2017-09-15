WHAT outrageous demands does Roger Federer require for his rider? Which golf courses should his dad Robert play when he is in town? Thankfully Judy Murray doesn’t have to concern herself with all the minutiae of November’s Andy Murray Live event with its Swiss superstar special guest.

But, the Murrays are meticulous in their planning as ever, and there is no denying the exhibition match at the SSE Hydro on November 7 for Unicef and local charities is a seriously big date in her youngest son’s diary. In fact, aside from the birth of his second child sometime in October, it is the only one, Andy having ringfenced his participation despite clearing his schedule for the next few months as he rests and rehabilitates the damaged hip.

And there is no greater advertisement out there than Federer - perhaps not even his long time rival Rafa Nadal - when it comes to successfully reinventing yourself after serious injury when the wrong side of 30. Speaking as she conducted a fun skills session with pupils from John Paul Academy secondary school and members from the Western tennis club, Judy said that both Andy and Jamie can draw from the example of the Swiss legend to ensure they are capable of competing for the biggest titles deep into their 30s. Twelve months after both appeared mentally and physically burned out, Roger and Rafa have shared out 2017’s Grand Slam titles with two apiece. To date the Murray clan have collected just the eight Grand Slams, two Olympic golds, one Olympic silver, one Davis Cup and two World No 1 rankings.

“You never know what is around the corner, but they [Andy and Jamie] are both as driven as ever,” said Judy. “They love what they do, they always have, and I think that is a throwback to falling in love with the game as little kids. They watch huge amounts of tennis, on both the men’s and women’s side. They are both on the ATP player council, they give back, so I don’t see any reason why any of that should change. Advances in sports science and sports medicine are allowing players to play at the top of the game for longer. They travel with physios and fitness trainers. They look after their bodies better.

“It is incredible what Roger and Rafa have done this year, but that all goes back to all the advice and the advances there has been in sports science that there are out there,” she added. “It allows you to say ‘I know exactly what I am dealing with’. ‘I am going to take the time out, I am going to get it right, and I’m going to come back’.

“And of course you don’t just rest your body, you rest your mind as well. The tennis tour is 11 months of the year, and mentally it is absolutely draining with all the travel. If you are at the very top of the game you have the whole thing of having to win five matches a week to win a tournament. Andy hasn’t put a timescale on it and I think that’s the sensible thing to do because you never know how your body is going to respond. But he’s carrying on his rehabilitation at the moment doing everything he can to get back into shape.”

Andy’s name may be up in lights, but November’s exhibition event is huge for all the family. Grigor Dimitrov provided the opposition for Andy on its maiden running 12 months ago, before the likes of Jamie, Tim Henman, Gordon Reid, Greg ‘Gary Tank Commander’ McHugh, and Ally McCoist played a fun doubles match. Making in excess of £300,000 for Unicef and local charities, in addition to boosting the profile of tennis in this country, Federer’s guest appearance should take it to another level. For the record, this will be his first ever visit to Scotland, although a photo exists of him in a Scotland strip on the internet, and he wore a kilt at a reciprocal event in Zurich earlier in the year.

“Andy played his event in Zurich so they are kind of helping each other out,” said Judy. “I was speaking to Fed’s dad in New York. He is going to be coming over with him, and is planning to play golf at St Andrews and do the whole golf tourism thing when he is over. They are fierce competitors when they get on the court but they all have huge respect for each other and each other’s games. I think that is borne out in the way they are helping each other out through their charitable enterprises.

“It is great to be able to bring world class tennis to Glasgow, to Scotland, and to bring Roger Federer, possibly the greatest player of all time, to Scotland for the first time is a huge thing. There’s obviously that going on and we have the doubles, with Mansour Bahrami - maybe the biggest entertainer in tennis - Tim Henman, and Jamie, who is just back from winning his fifth Grand Slam. So there is a lot for Scottish tennis fans to get their teeth into.

“For 99% of your career, every single match has an awful lot riding on it, in terms of performance and ranking points,” she added. “Yes they go out and play in these exhibition events but the outcome of the matches is immaterial. It is about showcasing their sport and raising money for charity.”

And as for what Roger has requested for his dressing room? “I’m not sure about that side of it! That’s not my domain. But we are very, very happy to be welcoming him to Scotland. He can have whatever he wants if you ask me. “