Sadiq Khan has appealed for calm following the Parsons Green terror incident, saying London “will never be intimidated or defeated by terrorism”.
The Mayor of London urged people to “remain calm and vigilant” in the wake of the explosion.
He said: “Our city utterly condemns the hideous individuals who attempt to use terror to harm us and destroy our way of life.
Loading article content
The @metpoliceuk have confirmed that the explosion on a train at Parsons Green Station is being treated as terrorism https://t.co/4jRHedcBXt pic.twitter.com/Vbt5uCFpih
— Sadiq Khan (@SadiqKhan) September 15, 2017
“As London has proven again and again, we will never be intimidated or defeated by terrorism.”
He said he is in close contact with the emergency services and will be attending the meeting of the Government’s Cobra emergencies committee this afternoon .
READ MORE: Explosion on London tube treated as terrorist incident as several are injured
Mr Khan added: “My sincere gratitude goes to all our courageous emergency responders and the TfL (Transport for London) staff who were first on the scene.
“I urge all Londoners to remain calm and vigilant, and to check TfL’s website for travel advice.”
Comments
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.