Support for the SNP remains down on last year's Holyrood election result despite Nicola Sturgeon's efforts to refresh her government's policies, a new poll has indicated.

The Survation survey for the Daily Mail newspaper puts the SNP's constituency vote at 42%, down from the 46.5% it secured in the May 2016 ballot.

The party's region list vote share has also slumped, down from 41.7% in the election to 31% in the Survation poll.

The survey of 1,016 Scots was carried out between September 8 and 12, just days after Ms Sturgeon unveiled her programme for government.

The programme contained a raft of new policies in areas including the environment, the economy, justice and education.

Opposition parties had previously criticised the SNP administration for failing to use its powers at Holyrood to "get on with the day job", arguing Ms Sturgeon was focused instead on securing a second independence referendum.

The loss of more than a third of its Westminster seats in the June general election prompted the First Minister to "reflect" on her bid for another ballot.

The Conservatives - whose focused campaign against another referendum saw the party make gains in June - was up four percentage points to 26% on the constituency vote and down almost two points to 21% on the list vote, when the Survation findings are compared with the election result.

However, the poll suggests the Tories, who took second place in the 2016 election, could be falling back to third behind Scottish Labour.

The party polled 25% on the constituency vote, up on the 22.6% it secured in last year's election, and 25% on the list, up from 19.1%.

According to the poll, the Liberal Democrats were backed by 7% of voters on the constituency vote and 10% on the list, while the Greens took 9% of support on the list, with UKIP on 3%.

SNP business convener Derek Mackay said: "This poll shows that the Tory bubble has burst, with the party falling into third place as their handling of Brexit goes from bad to worse.

"Although we are a long way from another election, it's hugely welcome that after ten years in government the SNP is recording double-digit poll leads."