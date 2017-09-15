A teenager suffered a serious facial injury after being slashed with a knife at a secondary school.
The 14-year-old-boy was taken to St John's Hospital in Livingston for treatment following the attack which happened at St Kentigern's Academy in Blackburn, West Lothian, at 8.55am on Friday.
Police confirmed another teenage boy had been detained in connection with the incident.
A spokesman said: "Police in West Lothian were called to St Kentigern's Academy in Blackburn around 8.55am on Friday after a 14-year-old boy sustained a serious facial injury.
"He has been taken to St John's Hospital for treatment and a teenage boy is currently detained by officers in connection with this. Enquiries into this incident are ongoing."
A West Lothian Council spokesman added: "A police investigation is currently ongoing into an incident at St Kentigern's Academy in Blackburn where one pupil sustained a serious facial injury.
"West Lothian Council makes the safety of the pupils in our care our top priority.
"We have been working with Police Scotland on a number of initiatives to promote pupil safety in our schools recently, including delivering the No Knives, Better Lives campaign to educate young people on the consequences of knife crime.
"It is not appropriate to say more while the police investigation is ongoing."
