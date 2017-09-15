A giant iguana more than 5ft long is being cared for by animal welfare experts after he was rescued from a lay-by.
The Scottish SPCA was called out on Tuesday after a man found the reptile in a lay-by next to the A702 in the Borders.
The creature was cold and calm so the man was able to pick him up and put him in a box he had in his vehicle.
He then took the reptile to nearby Broughton Primary School to warm up and to be picked up by an animal rescue officer.
The reptile is now being cared for at the Scottish SPCA's centre in Lanarkshire where staff have named him Iggy.
Photo credit: Scottish SPCA
Animal Rescue Officer Dawn-Vale Lowdon, who collected Iggy, said: "We were alerted to the lizard after it was discovered by a vigilant member of the public.
"Despite having a few bumps, he was alright once he had been warmed up.
"He's now being cared for at our centre in Lanarkshire where he has been named Iggy.
"If no-one comes forward for him we'll keep him in our care until we can find him a suitable forever home."
It is not known whether Iggy, who is 5-6ft long, escaped or was abandoned.
Photo credit: Scottish SPCA
Scottish SPCA Chief Inspector Fiona Henderson said: "Green iguanas are kept commonly as pets. They require a lot of care as UV lights, heating and a big vivarium is needed to keep them comfortable.
"Iggy's tail alone is at least 3ft so he's very large, although he is now an adult so shouldn't grow anymore."
Anyone concerned about the welfare of an animal should contact the Scottish SPCA animal helpline on 03000 999 999.
