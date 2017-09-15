A manhunt has been launched after a bomb was detonated in a suspected terror attack on a packed London Underground train.

Witnesses described scenes of terror and panic as the blast sent a “fireball” and a “wall of flame” through a District line service at Parsons Green station in West London.

READ MORE: Trump's 'unhelpful' bomb comments threaten to spark new intelligence-sharing row

Police suspect the explosion was sparked when an improvised explosive device was detonated, and have launched a huge counter-terrorism investigation alongside MI5.

Scotland Yard declared a terrorist incident">Emergency services outside Parsons Green station in west London after Scotland Yard declared a terrorist incident (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

The device is being forensically examined while detectives are scouring CCTV and examining witness statements for potential leads.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan told LBC radio “there is a manhunt under way as we speak”, while Scotland Yard said detectives are making “fast-time” inquiries to establish who was responsible, adding that there have been no arrests.

As Britain faced up to another terrorist incident following four attacks already this year:

READ MORE: Explosion on London tube injures several people

Images emerged on social media appearing to show wires protruding from a flaming bucket inside a plastic carrier bag on the floor of a carriage;

Reports suggested the device had a timer;

A total of 22 patients were being treated in hospital, with a number of those hurt suffering from burns;

Scotland Yard declined to comment after US President Donald Trump tweeted: “Another attack in London by a loser terrorist. These are sick and demented people who were in the sights of Scotland Yard. Must be proactive”!

Home Secretary Amber Rudd said: “Once more people going about their everyday lives have been targeted in a callous and indiscriminate way.”

Prime Minister Theresa May called a meeting of the Government’s Cobra emergencies committee.

AC Rowley: “Today & over the weekend you can expect to see a heightened police presence, particularly in crowded places” #ParsonsGreen — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) September 15, 2017

Police were called at around 8.20am on Friday morning following reports of a fire on the District line train as it pulled into the station.

Emergency services including armed police rushed to the scene and cordoned off the station.

Assistant Commissioner Mark Rowley, the country’s most senior counter-terrorism officer, said “many urgent inquiries” are ongoing.

He said: “We now assess this was a detonation of an improvised explosive device.”

Anyone with images from the scene at #ParsonsGreen tube station is asked to upload them to https://t.co/l9dn1FQr7B pic.twitter.com/6ZzZBnlNG6 — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) September 15, 2017

Asked if it was clear whether the person responsible was on the train at the time, Mr Rowley said: “It’s very much a live investigation and we are following down the lines of inquiry as I said.”

Mr Rowley said Londoners can expect to see an “enhanced police presence” and called on anyone with information to contact authorities as a matter of urgency.

The blast comes with the UK on high alert following four terrorist attacks so far this year.

AC Rowley “Urgent inquiries ongoing with detectives looking at CCTV, carrying out forensic work & speaking to witnesses” #ParsonsGreen pic.twitter.com/KYIXTjRGIJ — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) September 15, 2017

Authorities have foiled 19 plots since the middle of 2013 – including six since the Westminster atrocity in March.

The incident comes a day after figures revealed terror-related arrests in Britain have hit a new record high, with suspects held at a rate of more than one every day.

Police and MI5 are running 500 investigations involving 3,000 individuals at any one time, while there are also 20,000 former “subjects of interest” whose risk must be kept under review.

Imperial College Healthcare NHS Trust, which earlier declared a major incident at St Mary’s Hospital to deal with the attack, tweeted: “St Mary’s Hospital has now been stood down from the major incident.”