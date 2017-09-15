The new Queensferry Crossing, which now sits proudly beside the iconic Forth Road Railway Bridge and Forth Road Bridge, is the only place on the planet to boast three bridges spanning three centuries in one location.

As well as providing easier access between the Lothians and Fife, this magnificent feat of engineering is a golden opportunity for tourists and visitors to discover some of the gems located on both sides of the water.

Dundas Parks Golf Club

Dundas Parks Golf Club, a nine hole course situated near South Queensferry, is within one mile of the new Queensferry Crossing. It has superb views over the Pentland hills and down the Firth of Forth as far as Berwick Law. A parkland course measuring 6324 yards at its fullest it is a gentle walk but a fair test for all golfers.

There is a thriving Clubgolf section, where children under 12 are free with a full membership paying parent, proving so popular it now has a waiting list.

The golf club is also popular with visitors, some of whom prefer the nine hole lay out, and many pay return visits. Midweek tee-offs can usually be booked on the day. Another unique offering is a free castle walk around the Dundas estate for any none-golfing visitors.

Dundas is currently offering 18 month full memberships for £450 and £360 for 5-days.

For more information visit www.dundasparksgolf.co.uk

The Vu

Nestled in the Bathgate hills, West Lothian’s premier purpose built wedding venue offers a unique and memorable setting for couples to say I Do.

The Waterlily Island creates a romantic atmosphere for couples to hold their wedding ceremonies. The Waterlily has full-height windows providing stunning 270 degree views with panoramic views over West Lothian’s Ballencrieff Reservoir.

The Oasis Suite, with its contemporary interior and feature lighting provides the perfect atmosphere for your reception. We are able to accommodate for up to 300 evening guests when the Oasis suite is opened for the evening reception.

We are now able to accommodate receptions within the beautiful Waterlily suite where guests are able to enjoy the stunning views right the way into the evening. The Waterlily can accommodate up to 150 evening guests.

Our affordable, all-inclusive packages are able to accommodate for all aspects of the wedding. Within our main package we offer 4 courses 2 choice menu for dinner, drinks & evening buffet plus hire of DJ for the evening. Within our bolt on package we are able to offer 2 wedding cars, chair covers & ribbons, table centrepieces, canapés for during drinks reception, top up of wine, LED dance floor & overnight accommodation within our beautiful Canadian log cabins for the special couple.

We offer our experienced wedding planners from the initial booking right the way through your planning to take you up to your special day. You have a dedicated wedding coordinator with you throughout your day to ensure attention to detail and care is taken.

Visit the website for more details and virtual tours of this unique venue. One of our wedding planners would be delighted to book you an appointment to offer you a tour of the venue and discuss available packages and dates.

Visit www.thevu.co.uk

Port Edgar

Boasting stunning views on the new Queensferry Crossing, the Kingdom of Fife and beyond, Port Edgar Marina on the southern banks of the Firth of Forth has a rich history and an exciting future ahead of it, thanks to some major redevelopment.

Its operators Port Edgar Holdings have not only dredged the harbour so it can take larger vessels and make the marina less dependent on the tide, it is set to become a significant visitor attraction, with a new restaurant Scotts opening next year.

The marina also features a newly refurbished retail space, Bosuns Locker, which stocks a wide selection of outdoor clothing and footwear including a Coast and Country collection from brands including Musto, Dubarry, Schoffel, Fairfax & Favor and Joules.

Managing director, Russell Aitken said: “We’re putting Port Edgar on the map as a tourist destination by opening up the marina to a much wider audience. Visitors can now enjoy the spectacular views across the Firth of Forth that myself and other sailors have done for so many years.”

With berths for 300 boats, a yacht club, rowing club, cruise boat operators, the marina is also home to Scotland’s largest water sports centre.

Find out more at www.facebook.com/portedgarmarinauk

Newton Arms

Located next to the world famous forth bridges we provided locally sourced fresh food.

Our kitchen team pride themselves on good food, simply done. Offering you and your family a well-cooked hot meal, done right.

We use our local butchers, John Lawsons, local fishery, Glen Fishers all prepared and cooked in house by Jamie and his team.

To complement our kitchen perfectly our bar is stocked up with real ales, lagers and wines, as well as soft drinks suitable for anyone, and our front of house staff are more than happy to help.

We offer a wide range of gluten free options throughout both the menu and the bar and low alcohol beers for the drivers.

With weekly offers, kids’ menus available and much more we promise you won’t leave disappointed, or HUNGRY!

McTaggart’s

Coming to Fife via the Queensferry Crossing? The beautiful village of Aberdour is just a few miles along the road.

Why not pull in at our gorgeous train station and have a walk along our award winning beaches? We’re McTaggart’s café, voted Best Eatery in Scotland at the 2017 Scotland’s Business Awards. We do great coffee, cakes and lunches. We’d love to see you.

Follow McTaggarts on Facebook at www.facebook.com/McTaggarts/

Dalmahoy Hotel & Country Club

With 300 years of history and situated just seven miles from Edinburgh’s city centre lies the four-star Dalmahoy Hotel & Country Club.

Impressively situated in 1,000 acres of parkland, it boasts spectacular views to Edinburgh Castle and the Forth Bridges and is a celebration of Scottish heritage.

With 215 rooms and suites, contemporary meeting and events spaces and a range of restaurants and bars, our historic resort also features two 18-hole golf courses, luxurious leisure facilities and a state-of-the-art fitness centre.

Discover the perfect blend of modern comfort and traditional elegance with an overnight stay. Dalmahoy's rooms are furnished to the highest of standards, with everything you need for an enjoyable visit. Most rooms now feature new Hypnos beds and mattresses, for a relaxing and rejuvenating night’s sleep.

It’s hard to believe Dalmahoy lies just 20 minutes from Edinburgh and 10 minutes from Edinburgh Airport. It enjoys excellent transport links by air, road and rail, while offering a luxury retreat at a Scottish resort.

Find out more by visiting www.dalmahoyhotelandcountryclub.co.uk