Richard Leonard's bid to become the next Scottish Labour leader has been backed by union chiefs at the Transport and Salaried Staffs' Association (TSSA)

The union's executive committee unanimously gave its support to the left wing MSP, saying his "radicalism" could help the party win back power both in Scotland and across the UK.

Mr Leonard, a former GMB union organiser who was elected to Holyrood in 2016, is competing against fellow MSP Anas Sarwar to become Kezia Dugdale's successor, after she dramatically quit the post after two years in charge.

