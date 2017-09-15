SCOTLAND is home to the most frequent movers in Britain, with the average owner staying put for around 19 and a half years.
Across the UK, the average home owner moves properties every 23 years, according to new analysis.
People in Wales remain in their home the longest, taking an average of 26.8 years to move.
But in Scotland, more affordable property prices have led to people moving up and down the property ladder more frequently.
Property website Zoopla made the findings after working with analysts Hometrack using Land Registry and Registers of Scotland data.
Residents in Midlothian, Scotland, are particularly likely to move frequently – after just under 15 years on average, the research suggests.
Spokesman Lawrence Hall said: “Regions with a shorter time between house moves could offer better affordability than those areas where properties change hands less regularly.
“Regions where properties change hands less often can suggest a lower level of demand, or less housing stock - particularly in rural areas.”
The average property in Scotland is valued at £184,800, according to the study. That compares with £407,895 in the south east of England.
