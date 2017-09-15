A THIEF who stole items from a four-star hotel has been jailed for six years and three months.

Kevin Shand, 35, was captured on CCTV wandering in a corridor and the staff room at the Malmaison Hotel in Tower Place, Edinburgh.

Police were called in after a number of thefts from the hotel, with missing items including a handbag containing a purse, sunglasses, bank cards and a passport, a £750 bike and a safe.

Shand, who was seen on CCTV riding the bike away from the hotel, admitted stealing the items from the hotel on May 11.

He also pleaded guilty to robbing Cashino in Leith Walk, Edinburgh, of £3,874.15 on May 15 while armed with a meat cleaver.

At the High Court in Glasgow, Shand, described as a prisoner, also admitted a charge of dangerous driving in the city the next day and threatening car park staff on May 18.