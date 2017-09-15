AN Edinburgh butcher has taken home a coveted prize — for making the best steak pies in Scotland.
James Anderson pies impressed the judges with the right “steak to gravy ratio” and the perfect, crumbly crust.
More than 250 pies from throughout the country were put to the test before the winner was crowned at the Scottish Craft Butchers Awards.
Judging criteria included the appearance, baking, uniformity, pastry, filling and steak quality, and the gravy.
South East of Scotland regional winner James Anderson butchers, of 51 Great Junction Street in Leith, beat off competition from four other regional champions and was crowned the 2017 Scottish Craft Butchers Steak Pie Champions.
John Henderson, of James Anderson butchers, said: “I have never changed the recipe, the gravy mix or the cooking method.
“It is the first time that we have entered any competition and I am delighted and particularly delighted for the staff who have done the job properly.”
The event, which was organised by the Scottish Federation of Meat Traders, was decided by a “sensory panel” at the University of Abertay.
Judge Jon Wilkins said: “We felt that the crumbly texture of the pastry was a perfect attribute to this product, crisp but not dry or oily. The winning factor for us was the succulent nature and quality of the steak within the pie.
“We felt this pie reflected well on one of Scotland’s national dishes and we encourage all consumers to try this product.”
