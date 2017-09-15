The former chief executive of the council that lost all its money in the Bank of Credit and Commerce International crash has died.

Dr George Macleod was in charge of the Western Isles Council which had put over £23 million in the Bank of Credit and Commerce International.

He was sacked, then reinstated, before retiring and going on to run a successful engineering consultancy on Lewis.

Dr Macleod, who was 74, was praised by the current convenor of the council for dealing with “difficult times”.

“Dr George was a highly respected engineer and director at the council and also served as chief executive during very challenging and difficult times for the council,” said convener, Norman Macdonald.

“He was also an elder and lay preacher in The Free Church over many years.

"Dr George served his community in many different roles over many years and he was well known throughout the islands and further afield.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife Mairi, his children Christine and Iain, his friends and all who knew him.”

The council flag in Stornoway flew at half-mast in tribute.

Mr Macleod was chief executive between August 1986 until September 1992.

The Western Isles Council saw nearly all its money disappear with the bank’s 1991 demise, marking one of the blackest days for any local authority in Britain.

It lost £23m in the bank, plus another £1m in loan interest.

It had to get special consent to borrow from the then Scottish Office.

But two decades on from the BCCI crash, the council made a £2.5m plus "profit" out of the disaster because of favourable currency fluctuations over the period when it received payments from the liquidators.