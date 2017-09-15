SCOTTISH private school pupils have seen pass rates at Higher bounce back after a dip last year.

Some 92.6 per cent of Highers sat by pupils in the independent sector in 2017 resulted in a pass, compared to 92.3 per cent in 2016.

The performance compares to pass rates for schools in both the private and state sectors of 77 per cent.

A total of 54.9 per cent of exams resulted in an A grade compared to 55 per cent the previous year.

Top in The Herald’s league table was Albyn School, in the west end of Aberdeen, with an A-C pass rate of 98.5 per cent.

Joint second with a pass rate of 98.1 per cent were two Edinburgh schools - George Heriot’s and Mary Erskine, one of the oldest all girls’ schools in the UK.

The top school in Glasgow was Glasgow Academy with a pass rate of 97.1 per cent.

Dr Ian Long, headmaster of Albyn School, said: “Located in Aberdeen at the heart of the oil and gas industries we have always had a large number of boys and girls successfully applying for science and engineering courses.

“Now we are achieving success in the humanities and arts and Albyn’s pupils winning places in Scotland’s leading universities, art schools and conservatoires.

“This year’s results were record breaking for the school and will open the doors to a wealth of careers and courses for our pupils when they leave next summer.”

Peter Brodie, rector of Glasgow Academy, said he was delighted for pupils who had worked hard and gained the desired results.

He said: “I am particularly encouraged by our series of record Higher pass rates, which are all the more impressive given that we have an open entry policy and our pupils sit a greater number of Highers than in many schools.

“The rounded nature of our pupils is also evident in our record number of sports internationalists this year, a record performance at the British rowing championships, record entries and awards for the Duke of Edinburgh award, and a series of terrific dramatic and musical events.”

Other schools in The Herald’s top 10 included Kilgraston, in Perth, the High School of Glasgow, Morrison’s Academy in Crieff, Fernhill School, in Rutherglen, Robert Gordon’s College in Aberdeen and Wellington School in Ayr.

John Edward, director of the Scottish Council of Independent Schools (SCIS), which published the figures, said the results were a great testament to the private sector.

He said: “Scotland can be very proud. The hard work of young people, families and teachers all comes at no cost to the taxpayer.

“Consistently high attainment in the independent sector by pupils from diverse backgrounds is one part of the rounded individual experience on offer matched by extensive extra-curricular opportunities in sport, music and the arts.”

Just over four per cent of pupils in Scotland attend an independent school and the sector is equivalent in size to the seventh largest local authority in Scotland.

Private schools generally outperform those in the state sector in exams, but many select their pupils on the basis of their academic ability.

Last month, a survey by The Herald showed private school fees increased by an average of more than three per cent in 2017/18 – with the highest topping £25,000.

Fees for Albyn rose by 3.49 per cent to £13,175, while those at Glasgow Academy increased by two per cent to £12,023.

The fee rises come at a time when the cost of a private education is increasingly under the spotlight following the economic downturn and a drop in pupil numbers.

Private schools have also recently criticised controversial proposals which would leave them with a £5 million annual bill for business rates.

Schools said such as increase would have “serious consequences” for the employment of teachers and staff and would have an impact on tens of thousands of pupils.

A number of private schools including Fettes and Merchiston Castle, in Edinburgh, and Gordonstoun, in Moray, are not included in our table because pupils sit A-levels rather than Highers.