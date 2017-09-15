A YOUNG Scots surfer is preparing to take part in the world surfing championships in Japan.

Ben Larg, 12, from Tiree, has been immersed in waves since he was two years old is already is already Scotland’s under 18 surfing champion.

Now he is preparing for his biggest challenge at the issla International Surfing Association (ISA) World Junior Surfing Championships in Kyushu, Japan from September 23.

It is the largest junior surfing contest in the world and many of the top professional surfers have launched their careers with ISA Junior Gold Medals.

This year also offers the potential for the first surfers to represent their nations in the Olympic Games when the sport makes its Olympic debut at the Tokyo 2020 Games.

Ben and his family have teamed up with BAFTA award winning film company Urbancroft Films who are following his story and helping them to coordinate their trip.

The film company will make an independent film chartering the journey to Japan and celebrate the people they meet and the new cultural experience that they will encounter in Japan.

It will showcase the Japanese experience to many other Scot’s through screenings at film festivals and via a broadcast on television.

Their last film - Marty Goes to Hollywood was screened on BBC Scotland, toured Scottish cinemas and was bought by Amazon Prime and an inflight airline catalogue.