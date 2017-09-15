CELTIC fans have launched a crowdfunding campaign to pay the fine of a supporter who slapped a drunk after he ran on to the Parkhead pitch during Tuesday’s Champions League match.

Tony Lavelle, 61, lashed out at John Hatton, 21, for bringing shame and possible UEFA sanctions to the club he has supported since he was a boy.

Hatton tried to kick Paris Saint-Germain’s teenage superstar Kylian Mbappe in Celtic’s 5-0 defeat – but missed by miles and was quickly huckled off the pitch by stewards.

Celtic fans were furious with Hatton and there was “jostling” to get to him as he was led away.

Mr Lavelle landed a blow and was fined £400 at Glasgow Sheriff Court.

But while sheriff Sukhwinder Gill went easy on Mr Lavelle she laid into Northern Irishman Hatton and banned him from every football ground in Britain.

She refused a Crown motion to also have him banned from football, and instead issued a reduced fine Hatton had consumed a lot of alcohol and couldn't remember parts of the day.

Ms Gill told Tony: “I can understand how you felt – the frustration of yourself and others in the stadium. You are a man of 61 and your last conviction was 42 years ago.

“With something of this nature, I would normally call for reports but I won’t in this occasion.

“You have been going to football matches for 48 years with no trouble and you take your nephew to matches. If Celtic Football Club wish to revoke your season ticket, that’s a matter for them – but I would hope they would see sense.”

Celtic fans have backed the Parkhead vigilante with one setting up a Go Fund Me page is set up to help pay his fine.

Asbestos remover Tony – who is Scottish but now lives in St Albans, Hertfordshire – was fined £400 and allowed to leave court a free man after admitting punching Hatton.