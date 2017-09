A DERELICT croft that was last inhabited in 1930 has been painstakingly restored after it was revealed to be a building of “national importance”.

Downie’s Cottage was built in the mid-1850s but was last inhabited when its tenant, James Downie, died.

The cottage at Tomintoul Farm near Braemar in Deeside had become obscured by trees over the years and was set to be flattened to make way for a new family home.

