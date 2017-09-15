A DIARY which reveals how Queen Victoria learned to write Hindustani is going on display to the public for the first time.
The rare diary dating from 1895, which shows the Urdu alphabet in Victoria’s handwriting above instructions from her Indian servant Abdul Karim, has been lent from the Royal Archives by the Queen.
It is going on display at Osborne, Victoria’s Isle of Wight home, along with two signed photographs of Karim, as the film Victoria and Abdul depicting the relationship between the monarch and her servant is released.
Michael Hunter, English Heritage’s curator at Osborne, said: “This diary gives an intimate glimpse into the relationship of Queen Victoria and Abdul Karim.
“It’s fascinating to see this elaborate script in her own handwriting, and the painstaking way that Abdul set out the lessons."
