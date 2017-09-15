A CAMPAIGN officer for the Liberal Democrats has been suspended from the party, after being convicted of stalking two university students.

Ryan Lytwyn grabbed one of the victims in the street and threatened to out the other as gay to his parents.

The 23-year-old denied any wrongdoing but was found guilty following a trial at Edinburgh Sheriff Court.

He was handed a 12-month community payback order.

The charity worker from Trinity, subjected one of his victims to three months of harassment in George Square, Pollock Halls of Residence in Holyrood Park Road and elsewhere.

A Lib Dem spokesman said: “He is suspended from the party pending further investigation and has also been removed as campaigns officer for Young Liberals.”

Lytwyn has said he “doesn’t accept the verdict” and will be lodging an appeal.