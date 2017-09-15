A CAMPAIGN officer for the Liberal Democrats has been suspended from the party, after being convicted of stalking two university students.
Ryan Lytwyn grabbed one of the victims in the street and threatened to out the other as gay to his parents.
The 23-year-old denied any wrongdoing but was found guilty following a trial at Edinburgh Sheriff Court.
Loading article content
He was handed a 12-month community payback order.
The charity worker from Trinity, subjected one of his victims to three months of harassment in George Square, Pollock Halls of Residence in Holyrood Park Road and elsewhere.
A Lib Dem spokesman said: “He is suspended from the party pending further investigation and has also been removed as campaigns officer for Young Liberals.”
Lytwyn has said he “doesn’t accept the verdict” and will be lodging an appeal.
Comments
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.