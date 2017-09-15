PROSECUTORS intend to proceed with legal action involving a veteran republican charged in connection with the murder of Jean McConville, a lawyer told a court.
However, no view was aired in court by a barrister for the Crown on whether Ivor Bell’s dementia diagnosis made him unfit for a criminal trial. A further hearing is planned for an intervention by his lawyers.
The test for prosecution of the 80-year-old, which involves an assessment of the evidence against an accused, was met, Judge Adrian Colton at Belfast Crown Court was told.
Loading article content
Mr Bell faces two counts of soliciting the IRA abduction and killing of the Belfast mother-of-10 in 1972, but the court has heard medical evidence his condition means he would not be able to participate fully in proceedings.
Ciaran Murphy QC, for the Prosecution Service, said: “There has been a review of this case carried out on the basis of significant submissions by the defence over the summer.
“The Prosecution Service have indicated to the defence that they intend to proceed.”
Mrs McConville, a 37-year-old mother, was dragged from her home in Belfast’s Divis flats complex by an IRA gang of up to 12 men and women, accused of passing information to the British Army - an allegation later discredited by the Northern Ireland Police Ombudsman.
She was shot in the back of the head and secretly buried 50 miles from her home, becoming one of the “Disappeared” victims of the Troubles.
Mr Bell, from Ramoan Gardens in west Belfast, denies charges connected to the case.
His counsel Desmond Hutton said to proceed to trial would be “oppressive”.
Comments
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.