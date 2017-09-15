A KURDISH man who told a council housing worker she was Hitler’s wife and should be shot is facing prison.
Hussein Alyasi also asked staff if they knew who Isis were after being told they could not help him.
Alyasi, 31, was arrested at Galt House in Irvine after seeking accommodation from North Ayrshire Council.
At Kilmarnock Sheriff Court, Iain Gray, prosecuting, told Alyasi he was not being truthful by saying he did not understand English.
Mr Gray added: “Both workers were concerned about what the accused may do.
“First the accused asked if the staff knew who ISIS were then he stated that the woman should be shot.
“He told the worker that she had a bad heart, she was Hitler’s wife and she was a very bad woman.”
Speaking through an interpreter, Alyasi, of Dunfermline, Fife, said: “I apologise, I was very upset.
“I lost my family and I was emotionally very bad. I admit I was wrong and I’m sorry.”
Sheriff Moira McKenzie found Alyasi guilty of breach of the peace by making threatening remarks and refusing to leave in October 2016.
