ONE of two men accused of stealing the gold medal won by Rhona Martin when she led the GB women’s team to victory at the 2002 Winter Olympics has admitted his part in the theft.

Charlie Walker, 25, pleaded guilty to breaking into Dumfries Museum and taking the medal along with other sporting mementoes as well as a chain of office and a casket containing an historical scroll.

The 22-carat medal had been loaned by the gold medallist, now Rhona Howie, for display in an exhibition tied to a curling event in the area.

