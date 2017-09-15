A WOMAN who was part of a gang that beat a man to death after breaking in to his home was released from jail and went on to stab another man in the privates.
Jillian McFadyen was jailed in 2011 following the death of Raymond Crichton, 32, in Paisley.
And McFadyen is now behind bars after admitting stabbing a Polish man in the scrotum as she robbed him in the town earlier this year, after she had been released back in to society.
Crichton suffered a catastrophic brain injury after being attacked by McFadyen’s friends eventually passed away after spending almost two weeks in a coma.
McFadyen was jailed for nine months.
In April, she attacked Maksymilian Mikos, 34, and stabbed him in the scrotum and stole his wallet, money, jewellery and identification documents.
