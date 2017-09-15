A TEENAGER has been charged after a pupil was slashed in the face with a knife at a secondary school.
The 14-year-old boy was taken to St John’s Hospital in Livingston following the attack, which happened at St Kentigern’s Academy in Blackburn, West Lothian, at 8.55am yesterday.
Police confirmed a 13-year-old boy had been charged in connection with the incident.
Superintendent Craig Smith, of Lothians and Scottish Borders Division, said: “Violent incidents of this nature are thankfully rare in West Lothian schools and we are continuing to work with West Lothian Council to reassure pupils and the wider community.
“There will be a continued police presence at St Kentigern’s for the time being and additional support will be in place for pupils as they return to school on Wednesday."
West Lothian Council said pupil safety was their “top priority” and officials had worked with police on anti-knife initiatives.
A report will be submitted to the Children's Reporter and Procurator Fiscal.
