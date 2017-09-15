The so-called Islamic State (IS) terror group has said it carried out the bombing of a packed London Underground train.

Police continue to hunt for the suspect who planted the improvised bucket bomb on the District Line service at Parsons Green station in west London, which detonated and injured 29 people.

The militant group's Amaq news agency has claimed it was behind the attack, according to the US-based Site Intelligence.

PM Theresa May has announced that the official terror threat level has been raised to critical, the highest level, in the wake of the Parsons Green terror attack.

:: What does that mean?

That authorities believe an attack may be "imminent".

:: Is this an unusual step?

Yes - though not unprecedented. It is the fourth time the assessment has been placed at the highest level for the past 11 years.

It has only been at critical three times, in August 2006 and June 2007 and in May after the Manchester Arena bombing.

On first two occasions the assessment was lowered after a few days.

:: At what level had it been prior to this announcement?

Severe - the second highest - which indicates an attack was deemed to be "highly likely".

:: How has the threat changed over the years?

The level was first made public in 2006. Since then, it has most often been at severe, and not been lower than substantial (an attack is a strong possibility).

:: How many levels are there?

Five. The other two levels are moderate (an attack is possible but not likely), and low (an attack is unlikely).

:: Who decides the threat level?

An organisation called the Joint Terrorism Analysis Centre. It was established in June 2003 and is based at MI5's London headquarters.

JTAC comprises representatives from 16 government departments and agencies.

:: How is a judgment reached on the threat level?

A number of factors may be taken into account, including available intelligence, terrorist capability, terrorist intentions and timescale.