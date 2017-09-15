A MAN has been convicted of repeatedly raping and assaulting three women over 15 years.
Charles Cassidy, 52, was remanded in custody after he was found guilty by a jury at the High Court in Edinburgh.
His victims were abused in Musselburgh and Prestonpans for 15 years from 1984.
Detective Chief Inspector Debbie Forrester, of Police Scotland's Domestic Abuse Task Force, said: “Cassidy is a dangerous individual who repeatedly attacked these women and caused extreme harm and suffering.
"When we received information about Cassidy’s offending we were able to carry out a detailed investigation and gather evidence which has led to his conviction.
“Without the courage of his victims in coming forward and speaking out about their ordeals, we would not have been able to put him before the court so I want to take this opportunity to thank them.
"I hope that they can now derive some comfort from knowing he is now in prison."
“No-one should suffer such abuse and we will always listen, support and investigate thoroughly any reports that we receive, no matter how long ago the offences took place.
"There is no place for domestic abuse in Scotland and we continue to work hard to bring those responsible to justice.”
Cassidy has been remanded in custody to be sentenced in December.
