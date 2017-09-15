It boasts some of the world's most famous tourist attractions and hosts the largest arts festival.

But for residents, Edinburgh is the most miserable place to live in the UK.

Just 16 per cent of Edinburgh residents describe their lives as "happy", favouring the word "anxious" instead, according to the poll of 3,000 Brits.

Liverpool, Southampton and Glasgow could also be found near the bottom of the table for happiness levels.

At the other end of the scale, Brighton took the title of Britain’s happiness capital, with more than one-third of the city’s population describing their lives as ‘happy’.

The popular coastal city beat competition from Leicester and Portsmouth to take the top spot.