POLICE Scotland is putting more armed officers on patrol as the UK's threat level was raised to critical.

Assistant Chief Constable Bernard Higgins said the force would be increasing operations across Scotland following the terror attack in London on Friday.

British Transport Police also said it would have more officers than usual patrolling at stations across Scotland as well as on trains across the country.

Prime Minister Theresa May put Britain on the highest terror alert to bolster security as police hunt the Parsons Green bomb "suspects".

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said she had been briefed on the decision to increase the threat level from severe to critical and the government's resilience room was in "close contact" with police and the UK Government.

Assistant Chief Constable Higgins released a statement following the attack which said: "With the threat level now at Critical, Police Scotland will be increasing our operations to protect the people of Scotland, our businesses and public places.

"This will include increasing the number of armed police on patrol across the country.

"The public should expect to see armed officers on foot patrol at key locations and crowded places across the country.

In the statement, Mr Higgins said people should not be alarmed by the presence of armed officers, saying that the measures being taken are "to reassure residents, businesses, workers and visitors so they can go about their daily lives as normally as possible".

He also said Police Scotland would be reviewing all significant events taking place over the next few days and increase security where appropriate.

He said: "We have well-rehearsed plans to respond to major incidents and we will be continuing to work with our partners to address the current heightened threat.

"However, there is no intelligence to suggest there is any specific threat to Scotland but I would ask the public to remain alert and report anything suspicious.

"Terrorists want to create discord, distrust and fear. The police stand together with all communities in the UK and we will take action against any criminal behaviour, which seeks to undermine society, especially where crimes are motivated by hate.

"Communities defeat terrorism, which is why we must maintain the strong relationship we have between the public and the police."

Mr Sturgeon said: “Our thoughts tonight remain with those who sustained injuries in today's attack in London.

“While it is natural that any increase in the threat level is of concern, the public should be reassured that all appropriate precautionary measures are being implemented.

"My advice to the public is to remain vigilant and report any concerns to the police - but otherwise to go about daily life as normal."

British Transport Police (BTP) asked the public to remain "vigilant" and not to be alarmed to see armed officers at stations or on trains where you wouldn’t normally expect them to be.

The statement read: "Whilst we have more BTP officers at stations across the country and have asked you to be vigilant, this does not mean that any specific intelligence has been received relating to our stations or that there is an increased risk of travelling by train or tube."

Assistant Chief Constable Alun Thomas, head of Specialist Operations at BTP, said: "Now that the threat level has increased, we will be deploying a number of additional officers throughout the national rail network.

He added: "Everyone should remain calm, but vigilant.

"Rail passengers and staff are the eyes and ears of the network and we want to hear from you if you see something that doesn’t look right.

"Nothing should be considered too small or insignificant, it may be vitally important to us.

"Throughout England, Scotland and Wales, my officers will be highly visible and there to reassure you as you go about your weekend."