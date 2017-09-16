NEWS of the week is that Scotland’s leading classical composer (and online Nat basher) Sir James MacMillan has written a piece in honour of right-wing columnist Stephen Daisley. Mr Daisley, you may recall, quit STV earlier this year after SNP MPs moaned about his output. What US audiences will make of the finer points of a Scottish media 'gagging row' is unclear, but it debuts next year in New York. Unspun stands ready to take a freebie for the opening.

FRESH news too on the “Frenchgate” saga that landed LibDem Scottish Secretary Alistair Carmichael in court accused of lying to voters to win his seat. Central to the affair was his special adviser, Euan Roddin, who leaked a damaging, but duff, account of the FM chatting to a French diplomat before the 2015 election. The indefatigable Mr Roddin is now the Adviser to the Secretary General at the Council of Europe. Tres bon!

ALSO enjoying a soft landing, we hear, is ex-East Renfrewshire MP Kirsten Oswald. When she defeated Scottish Labour leader Jim Murphy in 2015, we were told she was an HR whizz. So doubtless she waltzed into a high power job after losing in June, right? Er, she’s back on the public payroll, working for Nat MP Patricia Gibson.

