LEADING figures from Scotland's business sector will form a new taskforce to help boost Scotland's economy.

The new Scottish business taskforce will be made up of leading business and economy experts, said Scottish Secretary David Mundell.

Former UK Government minister Andrew Dunlop has been commissioned to chair the group, whose members are yet to be announced.

Mr Mundell said they will help advise the UK Government on economic and industrial policy.

He said: "The UK Government’s new Scottish business taskforce will provide expert advice and guidance on how best to strengthen Scotland’s economy.

"We know that Scotland’s economic performance lags behind the rest of UK, and we need to close that gap.

"As we develop our ambitious industrial strategy and negotiate new trade deals with Europe and around the world, this expert panel will provide insight from a range of Scottish business sectors.”

The Scottish Secretary made the announcement ahead of a trip to Paraguay and Argentina to promote Scottish business interests.

He added: "As we are prepare to leave the EU, we want to build and strengthen our trade relationships with friends and partners old and new, and I am certain Scottish companies will be at the forefront of this.

"Scotland’s skills, products and services are highly regarded globally, and we can build on that as we strike ambitious new trade deals around the world.

"I am travelling to South America this week to bang the drum for Scottish businesses, taking the message to these markets that Scotland’s companies have the skills, products and expertise they need."

Scottish exports to Argentina are estimated to be worth around £50 million a year, including whisky exports worth £12 million.

Exports of whisky to Paraguay are worth more than £14 million every year.

Mr Mundell will meet senior political and business figures in both Paraguay and Argentina, and will make a speech about the place of the UK in a post-Brexit world.