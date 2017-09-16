Answers are coming. October 4. pic.twitter.com/3CQrBcwi47

— Made by Google (@madebygoogle) September 14, 2017

The date is exactly a year since Google launched the Pixel and Pixel XL, the first flagship devices to be marked as fully-fledged Google smartphones.

Now the firm appears set to return to refresh that line-up and the question-heavy teaser video Google has tweeted out suggests the new Pixel could make more use of Google Assistant.

The virtual assistant was placed at the centre of the first Pixel, to much fanfare, but the AI assistant market has since moved on markedly, and Google will be expected to keep up.

(Google)

The questions typed into the video’s search bar also offer some hints as to what the new Pixel could focus on. There are mentions of battery life, storage, blurry photos and updates, all key areas when manufacturers generally look to update and improve their phone – battery life, the camera and general interface and experience.

The announcement will come just a few weeks after Apple took the covers off three new iPhone handsets – the 8, 8 Plus and ultra premium iPhone X.

Apple boss Tim Cook called the X the “future of the smartphone” at the device’s unveiling earlier this week, but Google will be hoping to offer a sound alternative through the second generation Pixel.

This will be especially important with Samsung’s Note 8 and S8 devices also reviewing well this year, nicely heating up the flagship smartphone battle for consumer attention.