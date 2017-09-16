California politicians have voted to move the 2020 presidential primary to March to give the US’s most populous state more influence in choosing nominees.
The bill approved early on Saturday will now go to Governor Jerry Brown for consideration. He has not said if he will sign it.
California’s 2016 primary fell in June after Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton were already the presumptive nominees.
CA shouldn't be a political ATM. Voters deserve a #PrimeTimePrimary. #SB568 approved & now heads to @JerryBrownGov pic.twitter.com/t0agd7SQsg
— CA SOS Vote (@CASOSvote) September 16, 2017
The new bill would move the contests to the Tuesday after the first Monday in March.
In the 2016 contest, that would have fallen on “Super Tuesday”, the first major day of nominating contests following early primaries in Iowa, New Hampshire, South Carolina and Nevada.
California awards more delegates in the Democratic and Republican primaries than any other state.
