Dozens of Grenfell Tower survivors will attend a benefit concert launched following the fire that killed their neighbours and destroyed their homes.

At least 84 former residents of the high-rise block, which went up in flames on June 14, will be attending the operatic fundraiser at Cadogan Hall on Sunday.

All families were invited to attend the concert for free, but the cost of 74 of their tickets has been covered by members of the public to maximise the amount raised.

