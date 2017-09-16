The Prince of Wales is "committed to supporting the Queen" the Royal Family has said, amid a report of an internal rift involving the Buckingham Palace and Charles.

The three Royal households - Buckingham Palace, Clarence House and Kensington Palace - released a joint statement following claims in The Times newspaper of a "power struggle" involving Sir Christopher Geidt, the long-serving private secretary to the Queen.

It was confirmed in the summer that Sir Christopher, whose role is to act as the channel of communications between the Queen and Downing Street, was due to step down next month after a decade's service.

