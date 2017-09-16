Millions of people are to visit Munich as the beer flows again at the city’s famous Oktoberfest.
Mayor Dieter Reiter inserted the tap into the first keg on Saturday with two blows of his hammer and the cry of “O’zapft is” – “it’s tapped”.
About six million visitors are expected to come to Munich for the 184th Oktoberfest, which runs until October 3.
(AP)
The prices for a big mug of beer have gone up again and visitors have to pay 10.95 euros (£9.70) per glass — 25 cents more than last year.
Visitors also face increased security precautions because of possible attacks.
Huge flower pots block the entrances to the festival’s lawn, more CCTV cameras are installed and a new loudspeaker system has been activated to guide visitors off the festival’s grounds if necessary.
