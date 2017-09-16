More than 700 mayors from Catalonia have met in Barcelona in a show of strength amid pressure from Spain's central government not to hold an independence referendum deemed illegal by the courts.
Political tensions in Spain are increasing as the proposed voting date of October 1 nears.
The Catalan government has been scrambling to press ahead with the vote, despite the central government's warnings that local municipalities are not allowed to use public buildings and mayors can be legally prosecuted for it.
Loading article content
Hundreds of mayors stood on Saturday next to regional President Carles Puigdemont and Barcelona Mayor Ada Colau.
Mr Puigdemont thanked them for not backing down and insisted that most Catalans are determined to press ahead with the referendum despite the ban.
Comments
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.