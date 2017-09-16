A Liberal Democrat MP who faced jeers at Prime Minister's Questions has hit out at "often white, often male" MPs whose "only burning passion is themselves".
Layla Moran said many in the Commons "only ever play party politics".
Ms Moran was jeered asking Theresa May a question earlier this month, with some accusing Tory MPs of bullying and sexism after the incident.
The party's education spokeswoman told the Lib Dem conference she often had to "suppress my inner teacher" at Westminster, calling the system "bonkers".
"Punch and Judy politics is alive and well," she said.
"But most bonkers of all are the complacent, often white, often male, MPs who only ever play party politics.
"The ones who are so obviously out of touch with their constituents, and who, worst of all, get away with it under our voting system.
"Their only burning passion is themselves."
